Attack in Nangal: Youth’s hand severed; 1 held, 4 still at large

A youth’s hand was severed in a brutal attack by a group of armed men in Bhanupli village of Nangal sub-division on Saturday night. One accused has been arrested, while police officials are on the lookout for four others involved in the crime.

The victim, Daljeet Singh, a resident of Dhaha village, was travelling with his friend Jaspreet Singh on a bike when they were ambushed near the BEd college in Bhanupali. The assailants, identified as Bhupinder Singh of Bhanupali, Ramandeep of Nangli village, and three unidentified accomplices, attacked Daljeet with sharp-edged weapons.

In the assault, Daljeet’s hand was severed. He was immediately rushed to Nangal Civil Hospital but was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, owing to the severity of his injuries.

DSP Kulbir Singh Sandhu confirmed the arrest of Bhupinder Singh and stated that raids are ongoing to nab Ramandeep and the other unidentified suspects. A case has been registered under multiple serious charges, including attempted murder.

CCTV footage from the scene has since surfaced and gone viral. Police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack. Increased patrolling and search operations are underway in and around the area to prevent any further escalation.