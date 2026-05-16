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Home / Punjab / Attack on halqa in-charge: PPCC chief Warring joins Congress workers’ protest in Ferozepur

Attack on halqa in-charge: PPCC chief Warring joins Congress workers’ protest in Ferozepur

Former MLA and DCC chief Kulbir Singh Zira accuses police officials of shielding the accused

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 11:37 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addresses Congress workers at Talwandi Bhai Chowk on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana National Highway.
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In a late-evening development, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring joined hundreds of Congress workers who had been staging a protest since the evening at Talwandi Bhai Chowk on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana National Highway, demanding the registration of an FIR against those accused of allegedly attacking Congress halqa in-charge Ashu Bangar and the party’s MC poll candidate, Kuldeep Kaur.

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Earlier, while leading the protest, former MLA and DCC chief Kulbir Singh Zira accused police officials of shielding the accused, who he claimed were linked to a gangster.

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Warring lauded the Congress workers, who continued their sit-in on the road despite humid and warm weather conditions, demanding justice for their colleagues. He alleged that the accused had intimidated and assaulted Congress leaders at the behest of a DSP-level police officer. He also demanded stringent action against those involved.

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The protest was continuing at the time of filing this report.

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