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Home / Punjab / Attack on police team for stopping loud DJ music: ASI injured, 5 arrested

Attack on police team for stopping loud DJ music: ASI injured, 5 arrested

The assailants allegedly pelted stones and assaulted the officers with iron pipes

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:39 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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An emergency Police Control Room (PCR) team was allegedly attacked late Monday night after responding to complaints about a loud DJ party on the Moga-Kotkapura bypass road. A police official sustained serious injuries in the assault, while five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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According to the FIR, the emergency response system (Dial 112) received complaints at around 2 am about loud music being played at a party well beyond the permissible hours.

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A PCR team comprising Head Constable Subba Singh and Officer Jagjit Singh reached the spot to investigate. When the officers asked the party hosts to switch off the music, an argument reportedly broke out.

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Police alleged that a group of heavily intoxicated youths refused to comply and attacked the PCR team. The assailants allegedly pelted stones and assaulted the officers with iron pipes.

Head Constable Subba Singh suffered serious injuries in the attack. After the control room was alerted, a backup police team rushed to the spot and rescued the officers from further harm.

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The injured head constable was taken to the Civil Hospital in Moga, where he is undergoing emergency treatment.

Inspector Gurtej Singh of the local police station said a case has been registered on the statement of the injured officer under charges related to assaulting a public servant and obstructing a government servant from discharging official duty.

Police have booked seven youths in connection with the attack. So far, five accused, including local youths Niranjan Singh and Mani, have been arrested. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and assault.

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