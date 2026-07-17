Attack on SAD leader: Accused opens fire on police during weapon recovery in Mansa

An accused in the murderous attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Zila Parishad member Dalvir Singh, alias Kala Jawandha, allegedly opened fire on a police team during a weapon recovery operation on Friday, following which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing.

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The accused, Gurmeet Singh, alias Meeta, of Datewas village, had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the July 13 attack on Kala Jawandha outside his shop in the grain market at Bareta town.

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According to the police, Gurmeet was taken to recover the weapon that was allegedly used in the crime when, near the railway quarters at Datewas village, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire at the police party. The bullet struck a police vehicle.

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The police team, led by Bareta SHO Gyaneshwar Sharma, retaliated, injuring Gurmeet in his left leg. He was overpowered and admitted to the Civil Hospital at Budhlada.

SHO Gyaneshwar Sharma said Gurmeet had agreed to lead the police to the weapon’s hideout. “However, on reaching the spot, he suddenly opened fire at the police party. The bullet hit our vehicle. We retaliated in self-defence, and he sustained a bullet injury in the left leg. A fresh FIR is being registered at Budhlada Sadar police station,” the SHO said.

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He added that raids were underway to arrest the remaining accused.

A case in connection with the attack on Kala Jawandha was registered at the Bareta police station on Wednesday against Rajvir Singh, alias Raju, Ravi Sharma of Kulrian village, Gurmeet Singh, alias Meeta, of Datewas village and Ravi of Bareta village.

The police said Gurmeet had a criminal record and was involved in several cases of loot and dacoity.

Budhlada DSP Sikander Singh also inspected the scene of crime, said the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

A police team present at the scene of crime at Datewas village in Mansa district on Friday.