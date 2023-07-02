Attack on Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

Heavy police force, including teams of the state special operation cell, carried out search operation in Ajnala sub-division here on Saturday.

The police teams scanned the entire area in connection with the murderous assault on a Shiv Sena leader in Batala a week ago.

“The police were tracking the bike used in the crime which led the police teams in the area,” said a senior police official wishing not to be named.

The operation continued till late in the evening though it was yet to make any breakthrough.

A Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader, Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and son Mayank Mahajan survived a murderous assault in broad daylight in the heart of Batala city on June 24.

The trio was at their electronics showroom in Lakkar Mandi when two unidentified persons stepped inside the showroom and started firing indiscriminately. All three were injured in the attack.

The injured were initially rushed to a private hospital in Batala from where doctors referred them to Amritsar hospital.

Later, traders had given a call for Batala bandh.