Attack on Sukhbir Badal: Doctor says SAD chief underwent surgery for 90 minutes, condition stable

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was injured in a ‘kirpan’ attack inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded, underwent surgery that lasted for about 90 minutes and is now stable, doctors treating him said on Friday.

Advertisement

Related news: Sukhbir Badal injured in sword attack at Nanded gurdwara; accused nabbed

Advertisement

Harsimrat hails Maharashtra cop for shielding Sukhbir Badal during attack at Nanded gurdwara

Advertisement

Bikram Majithia links Nanded attack on Sukhbir Badal to Golden Temple attack, seeks CBI probe

Amit Shah calls Harsimrat Kaur, assures her fair probe into attack on Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Advertisement

The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister will be discharged later in the day and is likely to be flown to Punjab in the afternoon, an official said.

Badal was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city on Thursday, according to the police.

Visuals showed Badal, who escaped an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple entrance in December 2024, walking inside a hospital building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

He was rushed to the Yashosai Hospital here, where doctors operated on him, said officials.

“The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger,” said a doctor from the hospital.

The SAD chief will be discharged today, he said.

Meanwhile, the injured SAD chief’s wife, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, visited a gurdwara in Nanded city in the morning, where she offered prayers and participated in an ‘Akhand Path’ and ‘ardas’.

The former Union Minister, accompanied by her daughter, later performed ‘seva’ at the gurdwara’s langar and spent an hour on the premises.

Special Inspector General of Police (SPU) Praveen Kumar Padwal is scheduled to visit Nanded later in the day to take stock of the probe.

An official from the police department said that Badal will likely be flown to Punjab in the afternoon.

According to police, they have yet to find out why the accused, Jaspal Singh, attacked Badal.

Singh, who holds degrees in commerce and law and is based in Pune with his family, had been working as a sewadar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara for the past two years. The accused, aged 60-62 years, was staying alone in Nanded.

He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.