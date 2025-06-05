DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Attack outside SDM Office in Sultanpur Lodhi

Attack outside SDM Office in Sultanpur Lodhi

Victim alleges involvement of police officer’s family
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:43 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A violent incident was reported outside the SDM office in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, on Wednesday afternoon, where a group of unidentified youths allegedly attacked a man and his friends with bricks and weapons.

Advertisement

The victim, Gagandeep Singh, was accompanied by his friends Harman Cheema and Kashish when the trio arrived at the local court for a scheduled hearing. As they were exiting the court complex in their car, they were reportedly ambushed by several armed individuals.

According to Singh, the attackers shattered the vehicle’s windows with bricks and other objects. However, the three occupants managed to escape. The attack led to panic and chaos within the court premises.

Advertisement

Gagandeep Singh claimed that the attack was orchestrated by a local police officer  and his sons, suggesting a personal vendetta behind the incident.

Local police from Sultanpur Lodhi reached the scene shortly after the incident. The police confirmed that statements are being recorded from the victims and eyewitnesses. “Appropriate action will be taken once initial inquiries are completed,” said an official.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts