Attack outside SDM Office in Sultanpur Lodhi

A violent incident was reported outside the SDM office in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, on Wednesday afternoon, where a group of unidentified youths allegedly attacked a man and his friends with bricks and weapons.

The victim, Gagandeep Singh, was accompanied by his friends Harman Cheema and Kashish when the trio arrived at the local court for a scheduled hearing. As they were exiting the court complex in their car, they were reportedly ambushed by several armed individuals.

According to Singh, the attackers shattered the vehicle’s windows with bricks and other objects. However, the three occupants managed to escape. The attack led to panic and chaos within the court premises.

Gagandeep Singh claimed that the attack was orchestrated by a local police officer and his sons, suggesting a personal vendetta behind the incident.

Local police from Sultanpur Lodhi reached the scene shortly after the incident. The police confirmed that statements are being recorded from the victims and eyewitnesses. “Appropriate action will be taken once initial inquiries are completed,” said an official.