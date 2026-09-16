Attacked for opposing attempts to disturb Punjab’s harmony: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday alleged that he has been attacked repeatedly for opposing attempts to disturb Punjab’s communal harmony and weaken Sikh institutions.

Addressing party workers during the “Punjab Bachao” rally at Sirhind, Badal said he had no personal enmity with anyone but had consistently opposed forces seeking to disturb peace in the state. He urged people to identify the “behroopias” and protect Punjab’s regional political strength.

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Slamming Waris Punjab De, he termed the outfit an “AAP B-team” and alleged that it was being promoted to divide SAD votes and weaken the regional party.