Attacks on rise, law & order collapsing in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 6

Former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state and expressed his concern over the rising number of incidents indicating deteriorating law and order situation as people were facing unprovoked attacks with some of them proving fatal.

Sidhu, along with his supporters had come to Kassoana village to attend the bhog of Congress worker Iqbal Singh (53), who was allegedly beaten to death by some persons on March 13. The attackers reportedly had allegiance to the AAP, but senior party leaders did not confirm the same. A few days later, Iqbal succumbed to injuries on March 29. Targeting CM Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu said he should come out of his comfort zone and realise the pain of the family, who lost its only bread winner.

“The people will soon realise that they have handed over the fate of Punjab to hands of wrong persons. Today, they are feeling insecure. The first and utmost duty of the state government is to save precious lives of people, but it seems now that rouges are ruling the roost,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu also met family members of the deceased Congress workers. Later, Sidhu met Sandip Singh Mand, DSP, Zira, regarding the arrest of one of the accused.

When contacted, Mand said the police had already arrested two main accused Manpinder Singh and Amritpal Singh in the case. The police, however, seemed reluctant to admit that the accused were AAP workers. The police had booked the alleged accused identified as Nirmal Singh, Manpinder Singh and Amritpal Singh under Sections 302, 307, 341 and 323, IPC, following a complaint lodged by Pal Singh. —

