Attari’s young sarpanch battles drug networks despite threats

His first battle was against garbage. His next was to reclaim public spaces for children. Today, young Attari Sarpanch Harpreet Singh is fighting a bigger battle against drug abuse and the networks allegedly pushing narcotics and weapons into Punjab’s border villages.

A local hockey player and enthusiast, Harpreet returned from Kuwait in 2024 after spending five years there. He began training village children and youngsters in sports, particularly hockey and football, believing that keeping them engaged on playgrounds could steer them away from drugs.

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However, his endeavour has come at a cost. From alleged attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers to lure him with money to threats, suspension from the post of sarpanch and murderous assaults, he has endured it.

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After being elected an independent sarpanch in October 2024, the growing drug menace soon became his biggest concern. His video highlighting the plight of a family that had allegedly lost its young members to drug abuse went viral. Harpreet used the incident to question the government’s anti-drug campaign and the police’s failure to check the availability of narcotics in border villages.

“I have been receiving regular threats from foreign-based numbers reportedly originating from Pakistan, asking me not to raise my voice against drugs and drones,” he said, sharing some audio recordings. He assisted the Special Task Force, Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force in operations that led to major heroin recoveries. He also helped security personnel intercept a drone allegedly carrying a drug consignment from Pakistan.

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In August, several associates of drug traffickers allegedly attempted to kill him. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla subsequently helped arrange security for him.

Harpreet said that since his election as an independent sarpanch in October 2024, he had consistently raised issues concerning the development of the historic border village associated with Sikh General Sham Singh Attari. However, his activism had not gone down well with those in power, he alleged, adding that he was suspended as sarpanch on frivolous grounds.

Despite the threats and setbacks, he has no plans to back down. “I will continue fighting till my last breath,” he said.