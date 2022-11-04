Attempt to divert attention from Morbi: Malvinder Singh Kang

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today slammed the BJP for defaming farmers of Punjab over farm fire incidents.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the BJP was trying to divert the attention of people from the Morbi tragedy by blaming farmers for rising air pollution in the country.

Presenting the data of poor air quality index (AQI) across north India, Kang said only three cities of the 32 of Punjab were mentioned in the list.

“Despite this, the BJP and Centre have unleashed slanderous campaigns against hard-working and resilient farmers of the state by squarely blaming them for environmental hazards,” Kang said.

