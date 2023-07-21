Attempt to raze bundh by Haryana officials: Sangrur villagers

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 20

After spending money from their pockets to construct a bundh on both sides (Punjab and Haryana) of their village, Chural Kalan village residents alleged that they were facing the threat of breaking the bundh from Haryana Government officials posted at Jakhal.

“To prevent the entry of floodwater in our village from Balran (Punjab) and Talwara (Haryana) side, we have constructed a bundh along with the embankment of a small canal,” alleged Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chural Kalan village. “On Tuesday night, some employees of the Haryana Government came to break the bundh to save Jakhal city and when we opposed them, they returned. We have not received any help from the Sangrur administration.”

The Ghaggar from Badshahpur side through Ballran village has reached Chural Kalan while after breaches in Ghaggar near Jakhal, water from Haryana side has also reached near Chural Kalan.

“How the Haryana Police and civil officials can enter Punjab without informing the local authorities?. Had we not opposed them, they would have caused damage to our bundh. Later, they said they came only to inspect,” said Amritpal Singh, husband of sarpanch Rajvir Kaur.

Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal confirmed that Haryana Government civil and police officials had reached Chural Kalan on Tuesday evening.

“I have conveyed to senior Haryana authorities about the trespassing of their officers in Punjab and they could not break or inspect any bundh in Punjab. We will not tolerate it in future” said MLA Goyal.

Jakhal SHO Jagdish Chandar said,” A team was on routine visit of area due to floods and their team did not went to break any bundh. But Chural kalan residents misunderstood the situation. But later the matter was sorted out.”

