Attempted snatching in Patiala leads to mob justice; suspects beaten, paraded through city streets

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 21

Two men were roughed up and paraded bleeding through the streets of Patiala’s Tripuri by a mob on Monday over theft allegations.

The men were both in their twenties. Videos that have gone viral since shows a mob beat up the two men, who were accused of trying to steal a woman’s mobile phone. The woman is believed to sustained injuries while resisting the snatching attempt.

This screen grab shows two men being paraded through the streets of Patiala's Tripuri over theft allegations.

The video showed that the men’s hands are tied and blood pours down one suspect’s face. Some people in the mob are heard accusing the two men of past thefts as well.

Police said they would register first information reports against the two theft suspects.

Inspector Jagjeet Singh, the Station House Officer of Tripuri, said: “We are first filing an FIR against the victims of the mob fury. A woman was injured in the incident when the accused snatched her mobile phone. She is undergoing treatment Rajindra Hospital”.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Aggarwal however said they had also filed an FIR over the mob justice that followed.

“No one’s not allowed to take the law into their own hands. We have also filed a case against unidentified people for thrashing the two men,” he said.