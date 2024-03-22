Auction of state liquor vends deferred for want of EC nod

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 21

The auction of liquor vends, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. This has been done as the permission to auction the vends has not been received from the Election Commission (EC) of India.

Liquor contractors, who were all set to participate in the auction process, received a message from the Excise Department this afternoon saying that the auction had been deferred as the requisite permission to hold the auction had not been received from the EC.

The message also said the new date for the auction would be announced later. Excise Minister Harpal Cheema told The Tribune that the new date would be announced after the permission to hold the auction has been obtained. We expect the permission to come in a day or two, he added.

Earlier, the auction of liquor vends was allowed by the EC in 2014 and 2019, when the code of conduct was in place. But the EC keeps close tabs on the auction process of the liquor vends during election time, because of direct and indirect involvement of several politicians in the liquor business, and when there is a high probability of liquor being used to entice voters.

For the 2024-25 excise policy, the quota of Punjab medium liquor (PML) has been increased by 3 per cent and a new lower potency category of PML has also been introduced.

Sibin C, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, told The Tribune, that the state government had asked for the permission only yesterday. “We received a letter from the Excise Department on Wednesday, seeking permission to hold the auction. We have sent their request for approval to the EC today and are waiting for their response,” he said.

The government has re-introduced the policy of holding a draw of lots for the 2024-25 excise policy, mainly to let new players enter the liquor business. This year, there has been a good response to the auction process, with the government collecting Rs 260 crore as non-refundable application fee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.