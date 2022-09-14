Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, September 14

The “friends turned foe” Food Processing and Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his former aide Tarsem Lal Kapoor held a close-door meeting here in Sector 39 late last night.

Kapoor had put the audio tapes of the minister on the social media, wherein the minister was reportedly discussing ways to trap the foodgrain transporters and later extract money from them.

Kapoor is aggrieved as the minister did not help him in a case registered against his nephew Jonny Kapoor, for causing insult to national flag.

Information gathered by The Tribune shows that the duo had a closed-door meeting at the residence of the minister till around 11.30 pm last night.

Kapoor had reportedly arrived there in a Swift car and was accompanied by some other people, who are trying to broker peace between the two sides.

Both Sarari and Kapoor did not respond to calls.

Just before this meeting, both sides had been summoned by the party top brass in Chandigarh. Sources say that Sarari had insisted he was innocent and the tape was doctored, while Kapoor had admitted to leaking the audio tapes.

As the Opposition clamour demanding the ouster of the minister grows, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is reportedly in a fix.

It was only in May this year that Health minister in the AAP government, Vijay Singla was sacked and arrested on corruption charges. With the party’s clear stance on pursuing an anti-corruption agenda, it remains to be seen how the party would deal with this issue at hand.