Australian firm to assess feasibility of deep-dredging ops at Bhakra

With inflow of silt and debris reducing the storage capacity of the reservoir at the Bhakra Dam by 25 per cent over the years, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has asked an Australian firm to explore the possibility of deep-dredging operations.

“Silt has eaten up about 25 per cent of the reservoir capacity,” BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi said. “An Australian firm will visit the dam next week to assess the feasibility of undertaking deep dredging without the need to lower water levels,” he added. No Indian firm undertakes deep dredging.

Another option is dry excavation of the bed when the reservoir water level depletes or is purposely reduced. From the maximum permissible level of 1,680 feet, the reservoir level can go down to 1,462 feet exposing large areas that can be de-silted.

“Last year, there was a move to undertake dry excavation at the Bhakra Dam reservoir, but there were some objections on the auction process by the Himachal Government,” he added. “We held discussions at the highest level with the state government and they have agreed to the auction the de-silting project, which can be undertaken in January and February,” he said.