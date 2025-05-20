Authorities begin process to build railway overbridge in Gidderbaha

After Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu assured residents, during the campaign for Manpreet Singh Badal in the Gidderbaha bypoll in October last year, that their railway-related demands would be fulfilled, the railway authorities have started the process to build an overbridge as the first step.

Notably, residents of Gidderbaha town had staged a protest for 33 days, which was called off on October 24 last year after Bittu promised that their demands would be addressed. The residents had been raising concerns about safety and inconvenience caused by the existing railway crossings in the town.

Speaking to The Tribune today, Bantu Kumar, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Railways, Bathinda, confirmed that the process for constructing the railway over bridge was under way. “We have initiated the process to build the overbridge first. The location is being finalised with the state government. Once the overbridge is commissioned, the next step will be the construction of a railway underbridge. The work will follow a similar model as in Malout town,” Kumar said.

Dharampal Dhami, a local resident who led the protest, said, “If the construction work does not begin shortly, we will lodge a protest outside Bittu’s residence.”