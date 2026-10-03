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Home / Punjab / Firing incidents spark panic in Abohar, Jalalabad

Firing incidents spark panic in Abohar, Jalalabad

Two incidents of firing between rival groups in Abohar and Jalalabad subdivisions

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Police officers inspect a car damaged in a firing incident in Abohar.
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A spate of firing incidents and group clashes at different places in Fazilka district has caused panic among residents and raised concerns over the law and order situation.

Two incidents of firing between rival groups in Abohar and Jalalabad subdivisions, reported around 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday, respectively, highlighted the growing tension.

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Jalalabad DSP Lavdeep Singh Gill said a scuffle broke out between the Akashdeep and Kulwant Katti groups at Thara Singh Wala village. Some persons allegedly opened fire during the fight. Akashdeep, a resident of Mauza, and his accomplice Sona Singh, alias Sonu, of Badal Ke village, later fled on a motorcycle.

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Members of the Katti group allegedly chased them. The duo fell from the motorcycle outside the DSP’s office and rushed inside. Police personnel present at the office nabbed both. A .32-bore pistol was also seized. A case has been registered.

In another incident, the Abohar City-I police booked around 60 persons for allegedly attacking each other, opening fire and damaging vehicles in the grain market.

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According to complainant Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh, rival groups led by Parminder Singh, alias Goldy, and Gurdev Singh had fixed 7 pm for a clash. They allegedly arrived armed with weapons, attacked each other, damaged cars and opened fire, triggering panic. Bikramjit Singh of Jammu Basti was reportedly injured and shifted to the hospital.

The police have booked 30 identified and 30-40 unidentified persons.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar visited the spot and condemned the incidents of firing and hooliganism.

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