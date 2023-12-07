Faridkot: Auto driver dies of drug overdose, four booked

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 6

After the death of a man due to alleged drug overdose, the police have booked four persons under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. While one of the accused has been arrested, three are absconding.

In a complaint to the police, Navdeep Singh, son of an auto-rickshaw driver Rajwinder Singh, alleged he found his father unconscious near his auto-rickshaw on Wednesday morning. He claimed four persons were standing near his father at that time. As a syringe needle was found in a vein of the arm of the deceased, the son alleged his father was forcibly given overdose of drugs by the accused.

#drug menace #Faridkot