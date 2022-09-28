Automatic rifle, along with two magazines and 60 rounds, seized in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, September 28

An automatic rifle, along with two magazines and 60 rounds, was recovered by the Ferozepur police during a search operation which was carried out following a drone was spotted on Monday night.

As per information, the consignment was recovered from the fields of a farmer identified as Mandeep Singh of Arifke village.

On Monday night, the troops belonging to 116 Battalion had observed the movement of a drone, following which the matter was reported to the police.