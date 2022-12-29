Irrigation Scam: Available for probe, Punjab ex-CS Sarvesh Kaushal tells Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Former Chief Secretary (CS) Sarvesh Kaushal has made himself available for questioning by the VB in the alleged irrigation scam.

Kaushal wrote to the VB today pointing out “wrong information fed to the media that he had fled the country ”.

He said he was already abroad when he was summoned. Kaushal asked the bureau to inform him about the summoning date as he had many busy days in January.

The scam involves siphoning off crores of rupees for various works in the department. The VB claims that an accused contractor had claimed he paid a bribe to three top IAS officers to clear the project files.