Avoid avoidable litigation, HC tells govt

Chandigarh, March 30

In a major embarrassment for the State of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a government department indulged in avoidable litigation for more than seven years, resulting in loss to the state exchequer. The matter pertains to work awarded for the construction of the SYL canal road.

The assertion came as the HC called for a re-look at an appropriate level at the “routine in which the matters were being handled for further litigation”. Justice Avneesh Jhingan also directed the bringing of the order to the notice of the Irrigation Department’s secretary.

Justice Jhingan also dismissed with Rs 5,000 costs the petition filed by the State of Punjab and another petitioner after considering its conduct. The Bench said an attempt was not made to verify the factual position in spite of specific findings recorded by an executing court on the basis of the record.

The petitioners had moved the HC in the matter against VK Construction Company, feeling aggrieved by orders dated November 30, 2004, and August 29, 2016, passed by the executing court.

Justice Jhingan said the terms and conditions were laid down for dispute resolution through arbitration. The matter was referred for arbitration at the instance of the respondent-company and the proceedings culminated in award dated August 29, 2000. The award was made the rule of the court in November next year.

The appeal filed by the petitioners was dismissed in July 2009. Execution proceedings were initiated during the appeal’s pendency and application for detachment of the petitioner’s property was disposed in November 2004, with a direction to make requisite payment to the respondent-company.

After more rounds of litigation, the petitioners claimed in the execution proceedings that interest was not awarded to the respondent-company vis-à-vis a claim. The contention was based on the fact that the award’s copy supplied to the petitioners did not mention the award of interest for the particular claim.

The executing court, after perusing the original copy on record, concluded that the interest had been awarded and the findings in the original copy would prevail, instead of certified copy supplied to the petitioners, following which the present revision petition was filed.

Justice Jhingan said the executing court had rightly held that the original award would prevail over the copy supplied to the parties. The litigation for more than seven years could have been avoided by mere inspection of the arbitral record.

