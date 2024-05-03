Avoid religious references, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh chides politicians

Amritsar, May 2
Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh cautioned political parties to desist from mentioning religious references on political stages without having thorough knowledge about it. Talking to mediapersons outside the Golden Temple complex today, he said, “Exploiting religious sentiments for political gains should not happen. Even the Indian Constitution does not allow it. The religious symbol, principles and maryada have its significance. The politicians should be cautious of speaking about religion”.
In the backdrop, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring had sparked an outrage by making controversial statements by comparing the Gurus’ hand with the Congress’s symbol ‘panja’ during campaigning for his husband. She later apologised publically through social media platform.
The Jathedar supported jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal’s move of contesting the Lok Sabha poll, saying it was the right of anyone to contest under the purview of Indian Constitution and democratic set up in the country.
