Awareness drive on ill-effects of drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Judicial officers, para-legal volunteers, advocates, police officials and college students participated in an awareness drive on the ill-effects of drug abuse flagged off by Justice Pankaj Jain of the high court.

Administrative judge of Barnala Sessions Division, Justice Jain was also told that the District Legal Services Authority there would organise awareness seminars in the villages, along with poster-making and slogan-writing competitions, as a part of the six-week drive. Street plays will also be organised.

Justice Jain was in Barnala for the annual inspection of the courts.

Barnala District & Sessions Judge BBS Teji, Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Malik, all judicial officers and Bar Association president Nitin Bansal were present during the visit

Justice Jain also visited the district jail before inaugurating computer training centre and library for the jail inmates. CJM Gurbir Singh said Justice Jain planted a sapling and inspected food, water and other facilities provided to inmates.

#Barnala