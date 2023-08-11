Away from home, fear grips Manipur youths

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 10

Budding football player Nehminun, 18, is staying here, but his mind is in Manipur. His parents along with two siblings are staying in the relief camp. The youngster claimed that his house was burnt in Kangpopki district. “I am unable to stay focused on my game, just thinking about them,” he said. He along with a few others is taking training in a football club.

The young and promising players, aspiring to excel in the game one day, said their parents wanted them not to come back and remain wherever they were. “I talked to them a few days ago, they asked me to stay focused here and they will manage everything on their own. They just want me to stay here and remain safe,” said Nehminun. He said he didn’t know how to express his feelings.

Several such players and students from Manipur are staying away from their families and a constant fear has gripped them because they do not know what is happening there.

A 19-year-old student Thangjam from Imphal, who is pursuing 2nd year in BBA here, is helpless. He said he was trying hard to focus his concentration on study these days, but due to the scary situation in Manipur, he could not do that. “I talked with my family yesterday. The situation is getting worse. I just want peace to be restored in my state,” he said.

Aric (22) from Senapati district and Seigoumang (19) from Chandel district, both football trainees, shared the same sentiments. They said although the situation in their areas was under control, they were still concerned. “My mother had asked me to move out and pursue my passion,” Seigoumang said.

