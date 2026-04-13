Ayali breaks from SAD stance, welcomes anti-sacrilege bill

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has welcomed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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One of three Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, Ayali, now a part of the rebel group SAD (Punar Surjit), credited activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who has been protesting atop a mobile tower in Samana since October 12, 2024.

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Ayali said Khalsa’s protest pressed the authorities to implement the law. He said the bill’s proposal of punishment ranging from a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment to life term for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib was the need of the hour to keep a tab on the rising incidents of sacrileges.

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He stressed that merely making the law was not enough, it was the responsibility of the state government to effectively implement the law to prevent such crimes.

He also said that the bill should be open for future amendments and should provide effective safeguards for misuse.

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While Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD have been accusing Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of playing politics, Ayalai has taken a different stand on the issue.

Sukhbir demanded the central government ratify the 2016 Act passed during the Akali regime. He argued that the 2016 law already had stringent penalties and accused the current government of delaying its implementation.

SAD criticized the government for conducting “drama” instead of ensuring the already passed legislation was ratified.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has faced criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent investigation.