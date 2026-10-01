Baba Farid University revises schedule for 3rd round of MBBS, BDS counselling

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Thursday revised the schedule for the third round of counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in the state.

In a public notice issued, the university said the revision keeps in view October 9, the last date for joining seats allotted in the third round of All India Quota counselling. It is also meant to help candidates who wish to seek admission against available Punjab State Quota seats, subject to eligibility under the applicable rules.

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Under the revised schedule, candidates can fill and submit online choices for course, college, quota and category on the counselling portal on October 5 and 6. Seat allotment will be processed on October 7, and the provisional allotment result will be displayed on October 8.

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Objections to the provisional allotment must reach the Admission Branch by 3 pm on October 9. The notice says objections, with supporting documents, must be submitted in person by the candidate at the Admission Branch of the university in Faridkot.

The university said the remaining schedule, terms and conditions of the third round, first published on September 25, remain unchanged.