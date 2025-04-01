Bacchus lovers rejoice

Liquor vends across Amristar city slashed prices by 30 per cent to 50 per cent to clear their existing stocks by April 1.

The price cut, which came into effect two days ago, has sent Bacchus lovers into a frenzy. According to norms, liquor vends are not allowed to carry forward their stock to next fiscal year, prompting them to offer deep discounts to customers. “Every year, we reduce price to clear our stocks before the new licence holder takes over on April 1,” said a salesman.

A beer bottle priced at Rs 250 was being sold for Rs 120. Liquor vends could be seen offering special discounts to those buying in bulk.