Back from China, PM Modi dials Punjab CM Mann over flood situation

Back from China, PM Modi dials Punjab CM Mann over flood situation

The Prime Minister is also likely to convene a high-level meeting soon to review disaster and flood preparedness
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to New Delhi after his visit to Japan and China on Monday. Photo: PTI
Upon returning to Delhi from the SCO summit in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly assessed the country’s flood situation. According to official sources, immediately after landing in Delhi on Monday night, PM Modi called Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the state’s flood situation. Modi assured Mann of all possible help and support from the Centre.

The Prime Minister is also likely to convene a high-level meeting soon to review disaster and flood preparedness. Inter-ministerial teams have already been formed for spot assessments in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

