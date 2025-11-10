DT
Home / Punjab / Back from Pak, Jathedar Gargaj roots for peaceful co-existence

Back from Pak, Jathedar Gargaj roots for peaceful co-existence

Was part of over 1,900-member Sikh jatha that departed to Pakistan on November 4.

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:01 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Akal Takht officiating jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Sunday returned from Pakistan after taking part in the Gurpurb celebrations.
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj advocated for peaceful co-existence between India and Pakistan, urging them to follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev.He returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint check-post on Sunday after taking part in the Gurpurb celebrations at Gurdwara Janmasthan.He was part of over 1,900-member Sikh jatha that departed to Pakistan on November 4. The remaining members of the jatha would return later.

Talking to the media, Gargaj thanked both Indian and Pakistan governments for facilitating travel of the people for religious purposes and sought visa norms. He said the pilgrims should be allowed to visit any gurdwara after getting visas.

