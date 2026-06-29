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Home / Punjab / Back from Uttarakhand, 4 Nihangs get rousing welcome at Mohali gurdwara

Back from Uttarakhand, 4 Nihangs get rousing welcome at Mohali gurdwara

Akal Takht Jathedar calls it ‘victory of Sikh Panth, its unity’

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Manpreet Singh, who was injured in the June 16 clash at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, arrives at the Sohana gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Four Nihang pilgrims, who were arrested in connection with the June 16 assault case at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and later released on bail, were welcomed with religious slogans at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan at Sohana in Mohali.

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Satvinder Singh, Ajay Singh, Jasanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh were granted bail by the District and Sessions Judge in Gopeshwar. Each was directed to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount. Legal proceedings in the case will continue.

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Manpreet Singh, who suffered a leg fracture during the clash, was brought to Punjab by ambulance after treatment at the AIIMS-Rishikesh. The other three reached Gurdwara Paonta Sahib in Nahan by private vehicle before proceeding to Mohali.

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At Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, the four were honoured by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh, Dashmesh Tarna Dal chief Jathedar Baba Major Singh Sodhi and other Nihang leaders. The group offered ardas at the site associated with the martyrdom of Baba Hanuman Singh, the seventh Jathedar of Budha Dal and a former Akal Takht Jathedar.

Addressing the gathering, Giani Gargaj said the release reflected the unity of the Panth. He credited the intervention of Nihang organisations Budha Dal and Tarna Dal, along with discussions involving the CMs of Uttarakhand and Haryana, for securing bail. He said efforts would continue to seek quashing of the cases.

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Gargaj also alleged that some elements had tried to spread misinformation about restrictions on carrying the kirpan during pilgrimages to Hemkund Sahib.

Recalling the incident, Manpreet Singh said the clash began after one of their motorcycles brushed against a local resident in Karnaprayag market. He alleged that a resident struck him with an iron rod, fracturing his leg. He acknowledged that the Uttarakhand authorities admitted him to a hospital and provided care.

The four face charges under various provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act (FIR No. 0017/2026) registered at the Karnaprayag police station.

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