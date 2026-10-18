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Home / Punjab / Back on home turf: Punjab stars chase Asian glory

Back on home turf: Punjab stars chase Asian glory

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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File photo --Former India captain Manpreet Singh met with hockey players at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.
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For members of the Indian men’s hockey team, the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar is more than a tournament. It is an emotional homecoming to Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, where several players took their first steps towards wearing the Indian jersey.

“Ethe bahut kutt khaadi hai, sab kuch ethe sikheya. Now we will play here. It’s an emotional feeling,” former India captain Manpreet Singh told The Tribune, recalling his association with the iconic venue.

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Punjab players, including Manpreet, current captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak and Sukhjeet Singh, share a deep connection with the stadium. Some trained at the Surjit Hockey Academy, while others honed their skills at the venue during their early years.

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For Manpreet, India’s most-capped hockey player, returning to familiar turf brings back cherished memories.

“I was very young when I got selected and played here. There are so many fond memories. Othon shuruaat karke hi ethe takk pahuncheya. Bahut kuch sikheya,” he said, explaining that the ground had played a crucial role in shaping his career. He described it as his home ground, adding that playing there brought a special joy and excitement.

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The tournament will also allow Manpreet to play before his family in his hometown.

“I am so happy that my family will be here to see me play,” he said.

Jalandhar-born Sukhjeet Singh echoed the sentiment, saying representing India in Punjab carried a special feeling. He expressed confidence about winning gold and excitement at the prospect of his parents watching him play live for the first time.

Harmanpreet’s father, Sarabjit Singh, said the Indian captain was thrilled to return to the ground that had shaped his journey. Hardik Singh, too, said playing for India before a home crowd was an unmatched experience.

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