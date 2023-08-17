Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, August 16
Inundated roads, water outside their houses and inside village school premises; children of flood-hit Mundi Shehrian village have to use a boat to go to school. After a hiatus of over two months in studies, they finally “return” to classes, but in another village and another school. They are now studying in Government Primary School, Madala Channa.
Amandeep Kaur, a Class V student of Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian, was fearful when she sat on a boat after her parents agreed to send her and her younger sibling to the school at Madala Channa.
Deepak, head teacher at GPS Madala Channa school, said a separate arrangement had been made for the students from Mundi Shehrian. “They have a right to get education, so we will do whatever we can,” he said.
Nirmal Singh, father of Amandeep and mason by profession, said the children’s studies had been hit badly. “Water has still not completely subsided in the village, but we cannot let our children suffer anymore,” he said.
