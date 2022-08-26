Backward Classes seek quota in jobs

Jalandhar, August 25
Even as the Punjab Government recently announced that 58 new posts were being created for the Scheduled Caste applicants for appointment as law officers in the Advocate General’s office, a similar demand has been raised by Backward Class (BCs) applicants and even law officers from the Department of Prosecution and Litigation, Punjab.
Former additional directors of the department Arbinder Singh Rai and Vijay Singla and former joint director Iqbaljit Singh Kingra have said that even as there is five per cent mandatory quota from within the department as per the Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2017, no such appointment has been made so far. They forwarded a memorandum in this regard to the Punjab CM on Wednesday.
An officer, who applied for the post said, “After scrutiny, our applications were forwarded by the committee and lists were released on June 21 by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. However, we were ignored despite the vast experience that we have regarding civil service matters and criminal cases related to the state government.”
Representatives of the backward classes held a meeting at Prajapat Bhawan today and said they were being ignored in the matter of reservation. They have decided to hold a protest if their demand is not met.
