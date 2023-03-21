Badal flays 'vendetta' politics, writes open letter to Punjabis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Former Chief Minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal today alleged the AAP government in Punjab was playing petty politics like the previous Congress government.

False case Implicating me in a false case, this action of the Mann government is highly unethical and extremely dangerous for democracy. — Parkash Singh Badal, Ex-CM

In an open letter addressed to Punjabis, the former CM said some “very bad and disgusting incidents” had taken place during his tenure as the CM, which were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. However, the Akalis did not play politics in those incidents.

“It was a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Punjab. In the same way, two law and order incidents also happened unexpectedly recently which were very unfortunate. He said he himself was in favour of a fair investigation into these incidents and exemplary punishment should be given to all the culprits. But it is a matter of regret that after the departure of his government, the Congress government for the first five years and now the AAP government has done continuous politics on it,” Badal wrote.

He said he had been fighting against the tyranny of the governments all his life and at the age of 95, he would still fight tooth and nail.