Badal meets Shah over visa curbs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take necessary steps to ensure a quick resolution of the dispute with Canada stating that Punjabis were in a state of panic due to the deteriorating relations between the two countries.

He also made a similar appeal to the Canadian government separately.

Briefing the Home minister in the former’s office at a meeting in Parliament, Badal informed Shah that he was receiving distress calls from Punjabis in Canada who were worried about the safe and smooth travel facilities to their homeland.

“Students are also apprehensive about their future. There is a sense of panic and both governments should find a solution to the crisis as soon as possible,” Badal asserted. Badal said the Home Minister had assured him to look into the issue.

