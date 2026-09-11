Badal rakes up custodial torture cases

Addressing a gathering of party workers here along with Kharar constituency in-charge Ravinder Singh Khaira, Badal promised holistic development of the constituency if the SAD returned to power. He said Nayagaon would be integrated with New Chandigarh and new projects, including a race course and a wildlife safari, would be launched.

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Referring to recent incidents, Badal said the latest case followed what he described as a series of torture and suicide cases in Sheron and Toor Banjara villages, where two persons were allegedly harassed for showing black flags to the Chief Minister and for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged widespread availability of drugs in the state.

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“This is the change AAP has brought into Punjab politics,” he said.

Badal alleged that in a fresh incident, the Punjab Police had subjected a youth, Chamkaur Singh, to such severe torture at Dhuri police station that he consumed a poisonous substance while in custody.

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The SAD president further alleged that even as such incidents were occurring, Bhagwant Mann was “handing over clean chits to thugs, drug lords and even rapists”, referring to allegations that had recently surfaced involving the release of an accused serial rapist.

He also criticised the induction of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into the Aam Aadmi Party and his appointment as Zira halka in-charge, alleging that nearly 50 criminal cases were pending against him.

Claiming that the Chief Minister was supporting Waris Punjab De, Badal said: “Bhagwant Mann is giving money to this outfit. He has also deputed a senior officer of the Mandi Board for this purpose and all offices and facilities of the Board are being used by the outfit for its political activities.”

‘Money collection agents of Kejriwal’

Later, while interacting with journalists, Badal criticised the induction of Chief Minister’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman and adviser Bibhav Kumar into the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC).

“These dacoits have been given these posts as they are the money collection agents of Arvind Kejriwal,” he alleged.

Badal also condemned the circumstances surrounding the cremation of Gulzar Singh, who allegedly died by suicide after being harassed for questioning minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged rampant availability of drugs.

“Now the family has come out openly against the AAP government and wants justice for Gulzar Singh. Since the victim had given a dying declaration against Harpal Cheema, a case would have to be registered against him,” he said.

He also dismissed the recent summons issued to him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), describing it as yet another attempt to politicise the sacrilege issue.