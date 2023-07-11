Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 10

A breach in the SYL canal and overflowing Badi Nadi led to floods in Ghanaur, Samana, Patran and urban parts of Patiala today.

The Army along with the district administration officials started evacuating people and, by the time of filing of the report, over 300 people were rescued and shifted to safer places.

The water level crossed the danger mark in the Badi Nadi, leading to floods in the nearby Gopal Colony. “We have rescued over 300 people and are still taking boats inside the colony area for their help. Initially, people were reluctant but now there is no option left with them as the water level is rising,” said an Army official.

Meanwhile, after the water overflowed from the SYL canal in Rajpura following a breach, the district administration, with the help of the Army, evacuated students and patients from a private university and a hospital in the wee hours on Monday.

Floodwaters entered the premises of the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant here, leading to the shutdown of one of its units. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said she visited the areas and all official machinery was trying its best to tame the situation.

Reports from Rajpura, Ghanaur, Samana and Devigarh suggested that the breach in canal led to the loss of cattle and crop. Many cow shelters were submerged in water.

In Nabha, the water in the Rohti siphon was almost near the danger mark, leading to panic among villagers. They alleged that poor cleaning work in the siphon by irrigation officials led to such a situation.

According to officials, water entered the Urban Estate area of Patiala where hundreds of residents had to shift to the first floor of their houses. “We are trying our best to plug the breaches. We are keeping tabs on the situation and necessary arrangements have been made,” said Sawhney.

In the urban city area, residents complained that despite being tax-payers, there was no one to help them as rain and sewerage water entered their houses.

“Illegal encroachments and the poor MC working led to water entering the houses and damaging cars and furniture. Goods kept in shops have also been damaged as there was no arrangements to clear sewerage and flush out water from the low-lying areas,” said Tripuri resident Rajesh Khuarana.

“While the administration claimed to have held many meetings to check the preparedness ahead of the monsoon, city residents have been left to fend for themselves,” said former Mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz.

Cabinet ministers Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Balbir Singh visited many villages and conducted an extensive assessment of the flood. They urged the public not to give ear to any rumours and advised them to contact the flood control room of the district administration in case of any urgency.