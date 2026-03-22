The political crisis surrounding the Baghapurana Block Samiti elections has intensified after a letter allegedly written by the SDM to the Chief Secretary surfaced, sparking sharp reactions from Opposition leaders and raising questions over administrative functioning.

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The elections for Chairman and Vice-Chairman have been declared incomplete thrice within a month, with the administration citing technical and law-and-order issues. However, the controversy deepened after the SDM reportedly flagged in his communication that the prevailing atmosphere was not conducive to free and fair elections due to intense political interference.

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Addressing a rally in Moga, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the letter as ‘proof of administrative helplessness’ and alleged that democratic processes were being deliberately obstructed. He claimed the SDM had indicated pressure from “higher authorities,” preventing officials from conducting the elections according to law.

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Badal further alleged that the SDM, Babandeep Singh Walia, had detailed mental harassment and undue pressure in his communication, accusing the district administration of forcing him to ensure the election of candidates belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. He also named Moga Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia and AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, alleging they exerted pressure despite the party being in a minority.

The SAD has claimed a clear majority in the Samiti and alleged that the repeated postponements are a tactic to delay the election until numbers are altered. The situation escalated on March 17 when protests broke out at the BDPO office amid allegations of confinement of opposition members and clashes between party workers and police.

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Adding to the controversy, the AAP MLA had earlier claimed victory on social media, even as the election process was later declared incomplete due to lack of quorum and procedural lapses.

Badal announced that the party would move the High Court, seeking a court-monitored election to ensure transparency and safety of elected members. He also accused the ruling party of harassing government officials, citing the SDM’s case as an example of “mental and administrative pressure.”

Appealing to government employees, Badal urged them not to succumb to “illegal directives,” assuring support from his party.

The district administration, however, maintains that the cancellations were necessitated by procedural and security concerns.

Deputy Commissioner Moga Sagar Setia has denied allegations of exerting any pressure on SDM Baghapurana Babandeep Singh Walia in connection with the Block Samiti elections. Clarifying his position, the DC stated that he had received only a brief, two-line communication from the SDM on March 18, informing him that the election for the posts of Chairman and Vice-Chairman held on March 17 could not be completed due to a law-and-order situation. He further said that on the same day, he also received complaints from certain Block Samiti members alleging that they had been illegally detained at the BDPO office to prevent them from participating in the election process. “Since these allegations were directed against the SDM, I immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Expressing surprise over the recent developments, Setia added, “It is only after five days of the election that I have come to know about a letter allegedly written by the SDM accusing me of threats and undue pressure. I categorically deny all such allegations.”

The DC emphasized that he had no direct role in the conduct of the Baghapurana Block Samiti elections. “The SDM was the designated authority and in-charge of the entire election process. I fail to understand why I am being blamed days after the incident,” he said.

He also pointed out that he was formally informed about the cancellation of the election by the SDM a day after the polling process.

Baghapurana MLA, denied the allegations, saying the Akalis abstain from voting, leading to AAP candidates’ election on the chairman and vice chairman posts.