Baghel arrives today to assess dissent in Punjab Cong

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel will be in Chandigarh tomorrow to assess the scale of dissent after the party retained Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief.

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Three co-incharges Suraj Thakur, Ravindra Dalvi and Hina Kavre are already here and talking to disgruntled leaders.

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According to party insiders, many leaders owing allegiance to the camp of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi are reluctant to meet Baghel.

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Efforts on to mollify leaders

Most leaders siding with Warring are expected to meet Baghel. For the past few days, efforts are on to mollify the leaders who had attended the show of strength at Channi’s Morinda residence on Friday.

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For the past two days, Warring has been meeting a section of leaders. A senior party leader said the Warring and Channi camps were ensuring that they hold on to their supporters. A source said those opposed to Warring could come together to dethrone him. The group of leaders who have authorised Channi to take up their grievances with the party high command are also working to come on a common platform.

On Saturday, Striking a conciliatory tone, Warring had said, “Channi Sahib is our elder brother, a senior leader and a former CM. If some Congress leaders meet him at his residence, there is nothing wrong in that. Tomorrow, leaders may gather at my residence or at Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s home as well. That should not be interpreted as infighting.”

He also added that there was “no factionalism” in the Punjab Congress and all party leaders would appear together on a common stage in coming days.