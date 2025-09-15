DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Baghel holds meetings with warring factions of state Congress

Baghel holds meetings with warring factions of state Congress

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress in-charge Baghel with state leaders. File
Advertisement

To bring warring factions on one platform, AICC general secretary Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel held multiple meetings with Punjab Congress leaders over the past two days in Delhi.

Advertisement

Among the leaders who attended the meeting were former CM Charanjit Channi, MLA Kapurthala Rana Gurjeet, Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh, former Cabinet ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon. Some other leaders also met Baghel.

Though the leaders are mum on the closed-door meeting, Baghel is learnt to have given a patient hearing to all the leaders and their grievances against PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa. A crucial part of the meeting was that Baghel listened to Ashu, who had been kept away from party meetings after he lost the Ludhiana (West) byelection.

Advertisement

Sources said the leaders in the anti-Warring camp told their side of the story to counter the arguments given against them after the party lost the Ludhiana bypoll.

The issue of recent war of words between Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and former Zira MLA Kulbir Zira and similar other incidents were also discussed at the meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting happened after the AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal — in a meeting of the state political affairs committee — conveyed party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s message to party leaders that “indiscipline and breaching the party line will not be tolerated”.

The Congress high command has categorically told its Punjab leaders to sink their differences and put up a united face in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections. It is learnt that the PPCC chief also met Baghel after the other group met him. The issue of the coming Tarn Taran byelections was also discussed.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts