Baghel rules out rethink on Punjab Congress reshuffle as dissidents skip key meet

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the party high command would not revisit its decision to retain the state leadership, even as disgruntled leaders skipped a crucial meeting called amid efforts to quell dissent triggered by a recent rejig.

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During the meeting held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, he also sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Assembly poll.

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Later addressing reporters, he dismissed reports of discord in the state unit, asserting that the Congress high command’s decisions would “remain unchanged”.

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Presiding over a meeting of the district Congress chiefs from across the state, Baghel expressed confidence that the party was fully prepared for the battle ahead. “There is no resentment in the Congress. There is no need to revisit the decisions taken by the high command, and the party will not change them. Everything in the Punjab Congress is absolutely fine,” he said.

Baghel, while trying to mollify annoyed leaders, told the district presidents to take cognisance of party leaders indulging in anti-party activities, irrespective of their position. “Baghel is giving a clear message to the miffed leaders to fall in line and accept the party’s decision,” said a senior leader.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress office was abuzz with party leaders and supporters aligned with Warring.

“There is a clear division between the top leaders. While the Warring camp is going all out to show strength on the PPCC platform, the disgruntled leaders are holding their show of strength outside. This is giving a confusing signal to the party’s rank and file, and even to the voters,” said a senior leader. After landing in Chandigarh last evening, Baghel has been in fire-fighting mode, resorting to dinner diplomacy.

However, senior leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and OP Soni abstained from the party meetings today.

Sources close to the leaders said the annoyed faction gave a cold response to the calls for a meeting with Baghel.

Of the three working presidents, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and former minister Raj Kumar Verka attended the meeting and assumed their charge at the Congress office. The third working president, Sangat Singh Gilzian, abstained.

Since Monday, Baghel held meetings with Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, manifesto committee chairperson Amar Singh, election management and coordination committee head Vijay Inder Singla, former Speaker Rana KP Singh, co-chairman of the campaign committee Sukhpal Singh Khaira, co-chairperson of the manifesto committee Hardial Kambhoj, and co-chairman of the election management committee Kuljeet Nagra.

Warring claimed that Baghel spoke to Channi and both leaders would meet in a day or two. Warring said Randhawa too would arrive for a meeting within a couple of days.

Bajwa acknowledged that some party leaders were dissatisfied over recent organisational decisions but dismissed speculation of a major split.

He urged party leaders to remain united, recalling how he had stepped aside in the past for the party’s larger interest. He appealed to his colleagues to resolve their differences through dialogue.