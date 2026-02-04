Bail not clean chit for Majithia: Aman Arora

Advertisement

Arora said the bail was granted on technical grounds linked to the period of custody and completion of procedural formalities, and not on the merits of the case. “Majithia has not been given a clean chit. The allegations of massive corruption remain and will be tested in court,” he said.

He accused political rivals of misleading the public by celebrating the bail. Arora said attempts were being made to create a false narrative to deflect attention from alleged wrongdoing during previous regimes. He claimed the public was aware of issues related to drugs and corruption during their tenure.

The minister said the Vigilance Bureau had completed a comprehensive investigation and identified assets allegedly disproportionate to Majithia’s known sources of income. He said a detailed chargesheet, supported by documentary evidence, has already been filed.

“This is not a weak case,” Arora said, adding that the judicial process was proceeding independently.