Home / Punjab / Bail not clean chit for Majithia: Aman Arora

Bail not clean chit for Majithia: Aman Arora

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Aman Arora, Punjab AAP Chief
Aam Aadmi Party state president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia should not be portrayed as exoneration, asserting that it did not dilute the corruption charges against him.
Arora said the bail was granted on technical grounds linked to the period of custody and completion of procedural formalities, and not on the merits of the case. “Majithia has not been given a clean chit. The allegations of massive corruption remain and will be tested in court,” he said.

He accused political rivals of misleading the public by celebrating the bail. Arora said attempts were being made to create a false narrative to deflect attention from alleged wrongdoing during previous regimes. He claimed the public was aware of issues related to drugs and corruption during their tenure.

The minister said the Vigilance Bureau had completed a comprehensive investigation and identified assets allegedly disproportionate to Majithia’s known sources of income. He said a detailed chargesheet, supported by documentary evidence, has already been filed.

“This is not a weak case,” Arora said, adding that the judicial process was proceeding independently.

