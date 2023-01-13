Gangster Deepak Tinu escape case: Bail petition of dismissed Mansa CIA in-charge rejected

Bathinda, January 12
The bail plea of dismissed Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh, accused in gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape from police custody case, was rejected by a sessions court in Mansa on Thursday.
Considering the manner in which a police official has flouted rules and put at stake not only his job but also breached the trust of his department and the public, this court is not inclined to grant bail, said sessions judge Navjot Kaur in the order.
The public prosecutor told the court that given the status and stature of Pritpal Singh, if released on bail, there is every possibility that he will overreach the prosecution witnesses and hamper the trial.
On October 1, Tinu, accused in the Moosewala murder case, escaped from the Mansa CIA police custody.
