Home / Punjab / Bajwa: AAP, BJP collusion out in open

Bajwa: AAP, BJP collusion out in open

With the state government defending the eviction of farmers from protest sites in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the submission established the connivance of ruling AAP with the BJP....
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Partap Singh Bajwa.
With the state government defending the eviction of farmers from protest sites in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the submission established the connivance of ruling AAP with the BJP.

“Citing an intelligence input, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh in the HC claimed that there were apprehensions about a violent attempt to breach barricading and resuming the march to Delhi. Hence, the instance clearly demonstrates that the AAP government played as a puppet into the hands of the BJP,” Bajwa said outside the Punjab Assembly. Bajwa said it was the BJP government in Haryana and at the Centre that had foiled farmers’ bid to protest in Delhi.

