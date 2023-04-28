Bajwa: AAP CMs enjoying luxuries at state expense

Jalandhar, April 27
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Thursday slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann for allegedly looting the exchequer for their personal comforts and also for incurring heavy expenditure on luxury official cars, private jet and maintenance of security personnel.
Bajwa first targeted Kejriwal saying, “He initially projected himself as an ‘aam aadmi’ by wearing simple slippers, commuting in autorickshaws, Metro or Wagon-R. Later, he took a complete U-turn on his own so-called ideology. The Delhi CM had got renovated his house for Rs 45 crore.”
Shifting focus on the Punjab CM, he said, “The AAP leader used to say that he will not take security even for a night. But he is no less. He has a convoy of 122 cars.”
