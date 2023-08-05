AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, August 4
The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, today slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to curb drug menace despite being in power for 17 months.
Citing a report tabled in the Lok Sabha, Bajwa said Punjab had over 66.70 lakh drug users, including 21.36 lakh consuming different types of opioids. The situation is alarming as 6.97 lakh children were hooked on drugs, the LoP added.
