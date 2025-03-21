DT
PT
Opposition leader Bajwa accuses Punjab Govt of targeting only small fish in drug trade, backstabbing farmers

Opposition leader Bajwa accuses Punjab Govt of targeting only small fish in drug trade, backstabbing farmers

Alleges that AAP government has colluded with the BJP-led Union Government over farmers' issues
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:18 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, along with others, stands in support of farmers outside the Vidhan Sabha, in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Ahead of the Budget Session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that under the bulldozer drive of the Punjab Government, only small operators in the drug trade were being targeted, not the big fish.

On police action against farmers, Bajwa alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had backstabbed the farmers in collusion with the BJP-led Union Government. It was not the farmers who had closed the borders but Haryana had put up concrete barriers, adding and AAP had colluded with the BJP to dent the image of the farmers.

He also said the thrashing of a serving Army colonel showed that law and order in the state had gone for a toss and Punjab had become a police state. The Congress demanded that all 13 police officers involved in the thrashing of the colonel should be dismissed from service.

