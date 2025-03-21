Ahead of the Budget Session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that under the bulldozer drive of the Punjab Government, only small operators in the drug trade were being targeted, not the big fish.

On police action against farmers, Bajwa alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had backstabbed the farmers in collusion with the BJP-led Union Government. It was not the farmers who had closed the borders but Haryana had put up concrete barriers, adding and AAP had colluded with the BJP to dent the image of the farmers.

He also said the thrashing of a serving Army colonel showed that law and order in the state had gone for a toss and Punjab had become a police state. The Congress demanded that all 13 police officers involved in the thrashing of the colonel should be dismissed from service.