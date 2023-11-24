Sultanpur Lodhi clash: Partap Singh Bajwa asks CM Bhagwant Mann to quit

Chandigarh, November 23
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa on Thursday asked CM Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, to quit.
Senior Congress leader Bajwa said if the CM could snatch the portfolios of some of his Cabinet colleagues on the pretext of non-performance, why couldn’t he resign as he had failed terribly in streamlining the law and order situation of Punjab.
Bajwa said now the police used Section 145 of the IPC to resolve the dispute between two factions of the Nihang Sikhs. With the police intervention, both factions have compromised. Had the government done this before, the life of the police constable could have been saved. It is a complete failure of the government.
