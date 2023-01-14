Partap Singh Bajwa blames Centre, Punjab govt for toll plaza protests

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday asserted that farmers’ unions blocked 13 toll plazas in the state due to indifferent attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government and the Centre towards the long- pending demands of farming community.

He exhorted both the governments to pay attention to the promises they made to farmers.

Bajwa said this while referring to the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions to the state of Punjab to submit a status and an action taken report on 13 toll plazas that were reportedly not being allowed to operate.

“Stoppage of operations at toll plazas is a fallout of discriminatory attitude of the state and the central governments towards farmers,” he said.

“The AAP government made several assurances to farmers, including compensation to farmers for crop damage, providing cash incentives for stubble management and procuring moong dal at the minimum support price (MSP). These promises were not fulfilled. Similarly, the PM Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre has failed to legalise the MSP and cancel cases registered against farmers,” Bajwa added.

